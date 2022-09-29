Pitt County man convicted of molesting foster child

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A Pitt County man has been convicted of various sex crimes involving a foster child.

A Pitt County jury found 40-year-old Aaron McLawhon of Simpson guilty of three counts of statutory sex offense on a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a minor, and sexual activity by a substitute parent or custodian.

Prosecutors say he repeatedly molested a 7-year-old child placed in his care while he was a foster parent with the Pitt County Department of Social Services in 2019.

McLawhon was sentenced to 25 to 35 years in prison.

