Pitt County man convicted of molesting foster child
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A Pitt County man has been convicted of various sex crimes involving a foster child.
A Pitt County jury found 40-year-old Aaron McLawhon of Simpson guilty of three counts of statutory sex offense on a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a minor, and sexual activity by a substitute parent or custodian.
Prosecutors say he repeatedly molested a 7-year-old child placed in his care while he was a foster parent with the Pitt County Department of Social Services in 2019.
McLawhon was sentenced to 25 to 35 years in prison.
