Pitt County hosting free rabies vaccine clinic

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county is offering free rabies vaccines for cats and dogs.

These vaccines come from a partnership between Pitt County Animal Services (PCAS), the City of Greenville Animal Protect Service (APS), and SPAY Today.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Winterville Community Rural Volunteer Fire Department located at 2564 Mill Street. There will be enough vaccines for 500 pets and it is on a first-come, first serve basis.

“The vaccinations are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including the Pitt County Animal Shelter, for family pets in need,” says Chad Singleton, Director, PCAS.

CLINIC INSTRUCTIONS:

• Dogs MUST be leashed and cats in carriers.

• Transport cats in separate carriers to expedite rabies shots administration.

• No retractable leashes.

• Dogs must be in regular collars or harnesses. No chains are allowed to be used as collars.

• No appointment needed; first come, first served.

• All rabies vaccines given will be valid for one year.

• Photo ID with current address is required. If the address on the ID is not current, bring a utility bill that verifies the owner’s current address. Owners without photo ID will be turned away.

• All dogs and cats MUST be at least four months of age to receive the rabies vaccination. Animals under four months will be turned away. If available, bring papers that verify the pet’s date of birth.

• Pets will not receive a rabies vaccination if it is requested more than 30 days before the previous shot’s expiration date. Rabies vaccinations requested within the final 30 days or after expiration will be given.

• If you bring an animal to the clinic for a family member, friend, or neighbor, you MUST have their photo ID (or copy of their photo ID) with their current address and written permission for their animals to be vaccinated against rabies.

• Upon arrival, check-in at the tent with tables in the parking lot at the rear of the fire station. Volunteers will be on-site to assist.

It is North Carolina law for dogs and cats over four months old to be vaccinated against rabies. Pitt County residents are subject to a $100 civil penalty if not vaccinated.

Animal Services stresses that the staff will be unable to look up previous rabies vaccination records.

