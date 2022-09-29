Over 100 businesses to be at Greenville career fair Thursday

Greenville Convention Center
Greenville Convention Center(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Over 100 businesses are set to be at the Greenville Convention Center Thursday looking to add people to their teams.

The “Better Skills, Better Jobs” career fair will be open to the public for time slots from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Pitt County high school students will be bussed in from their schools this morning to participate in the fair.

Event organizers expect more than 100 businesses to participate in the career fair with additional community and educational resources provided by Pitt Community College and East Carolina University.

