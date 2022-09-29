Onslow County Schools will have a three-hour early release for students Friday

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County Schools has announced that students will be released early on Friday, Sept. 30th due to Hurricane Ian.

The school system says the decision is out of an abundance of caution. Afterschool activities will also be canceled for that evening.

OCS says staff will have an early release on Friday as notified by their supervisor.

“We will continue monitoring weather conditions and notification will be made if further decisions are necessary,” OCS says.

