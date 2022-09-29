Officials: Doctors tried to help Russia in Ukraine war

Anna Gabrielian of Rockville, an anesthesiologist, and her husband Jamie Lee Henry, who was a...
Anna Gabrielian of Rockville, an anesthesiologist, and her husband Jamie Lee Henry, who was a U.S. Army major and internist at Fort Bragg, were charged with trying to help Russia in their war against Ukraine.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Maryland doctor and her U.S. Army doctor spouse have been charged with trying to help Russia in its war against Ukraine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said Thursday that the couple tried to share medical records with Russia that they thought Moscow could exploit.

The records never made it to Moscow. But federal authorities said they were given to an undercover FBI agent.

The records contained information about several patients, including at least five at Fort Bragg, the U.S. Army base in North Carolina.

Federal authorities identified the doctors as Anna Gabrielian of Rockville. She’s an anesthesiologist who works in Baltimore.

She is married to Jamie Lee Henry, who was a U.S. Army major and internist at Fort Bragg.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian is expected to make another landfall near Charleston, SC late Friday
8:00 A.M. Tropical Update: Ian moving off Florida coast; Winds holding at 65 mph
Past year of the North Carolina Seafood Festival
North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue
Plane crash reported in area of County Home Road
Plane crash reported in Pitt County; 2 minor injuries
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
State of emergency
Governor declares State of Emergency ahead of Ian

Latest News

Rachel Harris was arrested on a charge of endangering children, police said.
Mom arrested after 7 ‘drugs of abuse’ found in baby’s system, officials say
Gov. Roy Cooper speaks ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
Gov. Cooper urges awareness & preparation ahead of Ian
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
Federal lawsuit filed in Texas over Uvalde school shooting
At least one student was seen being taken away in an ambulance from the school.
15 students being treated for pepper spray after fight at Greenville high school
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden’s Pacific strategy heralds new engagement in region