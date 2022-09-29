New Bern stays undefeated with strong win at South Central

New Bern 57, South Central 6
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WEEK 7

#4 NEW BERN 57, SOUTH CENTRAL 6

South Central Falcons took on the #4 ranked New Bern Bears.

First quarter, New Bern goes to Aronne Herring and he takes it straight up the middle for the first score. 6-0 New Bern.

Still in the first, New Bern goes to Herring again takes it in from a few yards out making the score 14-0 Bears

South Central’s turn quarterback Lukas Kuberacki finds S’quan Waters who breaks tackles and scores. First points New Bern has allowed in three games.

New Bern goes back to Herring and he takes it in for the hat trick making it a 21-6.

2nd quarter Bears go to Jayden Wallace and he takes it up the far side and all the way in to make the score 28-6 New Bern.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Hurricane Ian as of the 11 p.m. update.
11:00 P.M. Tropical Update: Ian degrades to a Category 1 as winds fall below 100 mph
Past year of the North Carolina Seafood Festival
North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue
Plane crash reported in area of County Home Road
Plane crash reported in Pitt County; 2 minor injuries
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
The store is on North Greene Street.
Store clerk killed after Greenville robbery

Latest News

Kinston tops Southwest Onslow
Kinston holds off Southwest Onslow
WRH blanks North Lenoir
Wallace-Rose Hill blanks North Lenoir
ECU opens Michael Schwartz era
ECU basketball begins Michael Schwartz era with first practice
ECU football moves on to USF
ECU focuses on South Florida, puts tough loss to Navy in the rear view mirror