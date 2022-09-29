New Bern stays undefeated with strong win at South Central

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WEEK 7

#4 NEW BERN 57, SOUTH CENTRAL 6

South Central Falcons took on the #4 ranked New Bern Bears.

First quarter, New Bern goes to Aronne Herring and he takes it straight up the middle for the first score. 6-0 New Bern.

Still in the first, New Bern goes to Herring again takes it in from a few yards out making the score 14-0 Bears

South Central’s turn quarterback Lukas Kuberacki finds S’quan Waters who breaks tackles and scores. First points New Bern has allowed in three games.

New Bern goes back to Herring and he takes it in for the hat trick making it a 21-6.

2nd quarter Bears go to Jayden Wallace and he takes it up the far side and all the way in to make the score 28-6 New Bern.

