National Park Service says no ocean swimming this weekend

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The National Park Service is urging people not to swim in the ocean this weekend due to Hurricane Ian, as well as giving other updates and recommendations due to the storm.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore says visitors should avoid swimming in the ocean due to high surf and dangerous rip currents.

Beach-related weather and ocean condition alerts can be signed up for by texting “OBXBeachConditions” to 77295. Learn how to stay safe at the beach here.

Cape Hatteras says visitors should avoid a two-mile stretch of beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive due to several vulnerable houses that may be damaged by rough surf and strong winds. “The area should be avoided through this weekend.”

This is the area where a couple of homes were destroyed back in May.

As far as transportation, the NPS says travel on portions of Highway 12, especially near the north ends of Hatteras and Ocracoke islands may be difficult late Thursday evening through Friday. Road conditions can be monitored here.

Ferry services to and from Ocracoke Island may be suspended, according to Cape Hatteras. Current information can be found by calling (252) 996-6000 or 6001. And many off-road vehicle routes may become impassable. Visit here for beach access updates.

WITN is told that Bodie Island Lighthouse climbing is closed from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. Regular climbing opportunities at the lighthouse will be available from Wednesday, Oct. 5 through the end of the climbing season on Saturday, Oct. 8.

All educational programs at Cape Hatteras National Seashore are canceled from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.

The NPS says campgrounds are open but camping conditions are not expected to be good over the next several days. “Visitors with reservations have been notified of the inclement weather. If the weather forecast worsens, one or more campgrounds may need to be closed until conditions improve.”

Visitors are advised to avoid walking through the Fort Raleigh National Historic Site’s park trails during strong winds due to the potential for tree and tree branch collapses. All educational programs are canceled from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.

At Wright Brothers National Memorial, all educational programs are canceled from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.

