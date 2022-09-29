Mom arrested after 7 ‘drugs of abuse’ found in baby’s system, officials say

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A young mother was arrested after police medical tests determined her 1-year-old daughter had seven different “drugs of abuse” in her system including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Rachel Harris was taken into custody Tuesday on a charge of endangering children, according to WXIX.

The case stems from a 911 call Harris placed seeking help for her daughter on Aug. 3 at 3:24 p.m. while they were at their apartment, court records show.

She told police they were moving an old roommate’s items out of the apartment when her daughter ingested an unknown substance and became “lethargic,” police wrote in an affidavit.

Medics took the baby to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where she underwent tests that were turned over to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office lab.

Harris is held on a $25,000 bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

