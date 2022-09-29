Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots both top $300 million

Mega Millions / Powerball jackpots as of 9/29/2022
Mega Millions / Powerball jackpots as of 9/29/2022(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Both Mega Millions and Powerball have jackpots exceeding $300 million.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is valued at a $355 million annuity and is worth $183.6 million in cash, while Saturday’s Powerball is a $322 million annuity that is worth $170.8 million in cash.

“Whether you play Mega Millions or Powerball, a life-changing jackpot is up for grabs this weekend,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Going for big jackpots like these is always an exciting time for players in North Carolina so best of luck to everyone.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian is expected to make another landfall near Charleston, SC late Friday
8:00 A.M. Tropical Update: Ian moving off Florida coast; Winds holding at 65 mph
Past year of the North Carolina Seafood Festival
North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue
Plane crash reported in area of County Home Road
Plane crash reported in Pitt County; 2 minor injuries
Tropical Storm Warning
5 PM Tropical Update: Ian regains hurricane strength winds; Tropical Storm Warning and surge for ENC
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

Latest News

Rabid raccoon
Another rabid raccoon found in Lenoir County
The DOT was out Thursday shoring up dunes along Highway 12 on the Outer Banks.
NCDOT: Don’t travel unless you need to Friday into weekend
Ocracoke-Hatteras ferry
Tropical Storm Ian impacts ferry routes
Gov. Roy Cooper speaks ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
Gov. Cooper urges awareness & preparation ahead of Ian