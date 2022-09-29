Man airlifted to ECU Health after being hit by pickup truck in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say a man was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck.

The New Bern Police Department says at about 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, a pedestrian was hit by a 2003 Dodge Dakota near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The victim was airlifted to ECU Health in Greenville where he is being treated for his injuries.

Police say the identity of the man hit is unknown, but he is described as a man in his mid-20s.

WITN is told that the driver of the Dodge Dakota is Donovan Dawson of Craven County, who was driving west in the right lane of Neuse Boulevard.

Police are investigating the crash and trying to identify the man hit.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call police at (252) 672-4274.

