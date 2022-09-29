Man airlifted to ECU Health after being hit by pickup truck in New Bern

New Bern police vehicle
New Bern police vehicle(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say a man was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck.

The New Bern Police Department says at about 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, a pedestrian was hit by a 2003 Dodge Dakota near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The victim was airlifted to ECU Health in Greenville where he is being treated for his injuries.

Police say the identity of the man hit is unknown, but he is described as a man in his mid-20s.

WITN is told that the driver of the Dodge Dakota is Donovan Dawson of Craven County, who was driving west in the right lane of Neuse Boulevard.

Police are investigating the crash and trying to identify the man hit.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call police at (252) 672-4274.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian is expected to make another landfall near Charleston, SC late Friday
8:00 A.M. Tropical Update: Ian moving off Florida coast; Winds holding at 65 mph
Past year of the North Carolina Seafood Festival
North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue
Plane crash reported in area of County Home Road
Plane crash reported in Pitt County; 2 minor injuries
Tropical Storm Warning
5 PM Tropical Update: Ian regains hurricane strength winds; Tropical Storm Warning and surge for ENC
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

Latest News

ECU looking to bounce back in Boca Raton
Farmers work ahead of rainfall
ENC farmers race to harvest before heavy rainfall
ENC farmers race to harvest before heavy rainfall
ENC farmers race to harvest before heavy rainfall
Eastern North Carolina city joins together to better their community
Eastern North Carolina city joins together to better their community
Over 100 businesses to be at Greenville career fair Thursday
Over 100 businesses to be at Greenville career fair Thursday