Kinston holds off Southwest Onslow

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - High School football- week 7

Kinston 45, Southwest Onslow 32

James Kenan 50, South Lenoir 7

Southwest Onslow playing at Kinston

Strange play to start the scoring Kinston runs into the pile, the ball squirted out somewhere in there and Michael Whitfield picked it up and ran it in all the way for the touchdown 6-0 Vikings. Coach Dempsey not happy.

Stallions would answer on the ensuing drive Jayden Davis with a couple nice runs gets them to the goal line. Nice hit too.

Lots of scoring in this one for both teams as Andrew Hines punches it in tied at 6.

Kinston would go back ahead as Messiah Semndaia hits Tyreek Copper on 4th down for the touchdown 14-6

Vikings get the victory 45-32 they are 2-1 in the conference.

