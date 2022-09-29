Kinston groups come together to better their community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Volunteers could be seen across the city of Kinston on Thursday as they worked on a variety of projects including installing fire alarms, painting, and completing restoration projects.

It was all thanks to a $75,000 grant from Wells Fargo.

For Hope Restorations Executive Director Chris Jenkins, this event is all about bringing positivity to the city.

“Just to have a great community day and try to make a positive impact in the city of Kinston,” Jenkins said.

Seeing the community come together means a lot to one project manager.

“It’s really good to get out into the community and have other people help out with these projects,” Hope Restorations Project Manager BJ Revels said. “I mean, this community is living in these houses so I think it’s great that they can help out.”

Joining together as one also means reminding each other that there is still good in the world and serving your community matters.

“It reminds us all that Kinston is full of really great people and really great opportunities,” Jenkins said. “We live in a world where the bad news gets all the attention and it’s easy to forget that we have neighbors and friends, and people all around us who are really good and caring people that are willing to give themselves for the good of others.”

Welcome Home Kinston is just the start of something even more beautiful.

“You’ve just got to stay tethered together and keep working at it. We learn different ways to talk with each other, different ways to listen to each other, and it becomes more beautiful every day as we do that kind of hard work,” Jenkins said.

The volunteer organizations included the City of Kinston, Kinston Police Department, Kinston Parks and Recreation, and the Red Cross. All of them worked on three homes Thursday and look forward to doing further work on them in the future.

Wells Fargo employees will take part in other events in the coming months, just like this event.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.