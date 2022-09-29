K-9 alert leads to drug arrest; man held on $2 million bond

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say a man was arrested for drug trafficking due to an alert from one of their K-9s.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Scotty Hastings, of Havelock, has been charged with two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, and felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of methamphetamine.

Deputies say that at the time of his arrest, Hastings was out on bond for felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of heroin. He is jailed in Craven County under a $2 million bond.

WITN is told that on Wednesday, deputies made a traffic stop on Highway 55 for a motor vehicle violation. Deputies say the vehicle had a fictitious license plate.

The sheriff’s office says that during the traffics top, K-9 Karma alerted deputies to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Inside, deputies found more than 1-1/2 ounces of meth, more than $1,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

