Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy, cool, and breezy as Ian’s rain work slowly inland

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to regain hurricane strength before making landfall midday Friday in South Carolina. Cloudy skies and cool breeze will with us into the evening as rain slowly spreads farther inland. Winds will blow out of the northeast through the afternoon with speeds ranging from 15 to 20 mph inland to coastal gusts near 40 mph. These winds will be strong enough to cause higher water levels for beaches facing northeast near the sounds and Outer Banks. Air temperatures will likely max out in the low 70s as the winds and cloud cover will keep the heat away from ENC.

Rain drops will come down Thursday afternoon and evening near the Crystal Coast and move over the East through Thursday night. By Friday morning, the deluge will be on. Rainfall Friday could cause flash flooding throughout the region as totals reach between 5 and 8 inches for many. A dry slot will push the rain out late Friday. Much of Saturday may be partly sunny and breezy, but a stray shower will be possible. Winds will blow out of the northeast to start Friday then slowly become southeasterly Friday afternoon, slowly calming down late Friday night. Highs will top out in the mid 70s.

Once the dry slot moves away the remnants of Ian will bring more showers our way Sunday afternoon and evening. These will not be as heavy. While the flash flooding threat will calm down over the weekend, our attention will turn towards river flooding as the remnant low of Ian dumps rain into feeder streams for our rivers up to the north and west.

Lingering rain will extend into the start of next week as Ian’s exit will come at a glacial pace. Scattered showers will be present Monday and Tuesday before we return to sunshine over the second half of the week. Air temperatures will hold in the low 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.

Thursday

Cloudy and windy. Coastal showers slowly push inland. High of 70. Wind NE 10-20 with gusts to 40 on the coast. Rain chance: 40%, increasing overnight.

Friday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Consistent rain through the day, particularly in the morning. Strong storms in the afternoon. Strong winds. Isolated tornadoes. High of 75. Wind NE 15-25 with gusts 35 to 45mph. Rain chance: 100%

Saturday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly sunny with a stray shower, but storm surge flooding continue on the south facing beaches. Breezy. High of 79. Wind S 15-25. Rain chance: 40%

Sunday

Scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. High of 79. Wind S 7-12. Rain chance: 50%

Monday

Scattered showers. High of 76. Wind N 5-10. Rain chance 60%

