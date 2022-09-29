Jacksonville & Onslow County declare States of Emergency

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville and Onslow County have each declared a State of Emergency in advance of the storm this weekend.

The State of Emergency in Jacksonville went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Onslow County’s went into effect at 4:30 p.m.

The City of Jacksonville says there are no curfews in effect and there is no evacuation order for the city, nor any other restrictions at this time.

Residents are, however, urged to be prepared for the storm by having food and supplies for three to five days, secured furniture and other objects, and to be listed with Jacksonville Connect to get alerts.

Richlands declared a State of Emergency Thursday as well.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.