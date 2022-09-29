Jacksonville & Onslow County declare States of Emergency

State of emergency
State of emergency(mgn)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville and Onslow County have each declared a State of Emergency in advance of the storm this weekend.

The State of Emergency in Jacksonville went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Onslow County’s went into effect at 4:30 p.m.

The City of Jacksonville says there are no curfews in effect and there is no evacuation order for the city, nor any other restrictions at this time.

Residents are, however, urged to be prepared for the storm by having food and supplies for three to five days, secured furniture and other objects, and to be listed with Jacksonville Connect to get alerts.

Richlands declared a State of Emergency Thursday as well.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian is expected to make another landfall near Charleston, SC late Friday
8:00 A.M. Tropical Update: Ian moving off Florida coast; Winds holding at 65 mph
Past year of the North Carolina Seafood Festival
North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue
Plane crash reported in area of County Home Road
Plane crash reported in Pitt County; 2 minor injuries
Tropical Storm Warning
5 PM Tropical Update: Ian regains hurricane strength winds; Tropical Storm Warning and surge for ENC
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

Latest News

ECU looking to bounce back in Boca Raton
Farmers work ahead of rainfall
ENC farmers race to harvest before heavy rainfall
ENC farmers race to harvest before heavy rainfall
ENC farmers race to harvest before heavy rainfall
Eastern North Carolina city joins together to better their community
Eastern North Carolina city joins together to better their community
Over 100 businesses to be at Greenville career fair Thursday
Over 100 businesses to be at Greenville career fair Thursday