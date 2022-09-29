Fire damages home being renovated in Emerald Isle

Firefighters from Emerald Isle, Indian Beach, and Western Carteret Fire & EMS had the fire under control within 25 minutes.(Town of Emerald Isle)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are investigating what caused a fire Thursday morning at a house under renovation in Emerald Isle.

The call came in around 6:30 a.m. for the unoccupied home in the 15-hundred block of Emerald Drive.

Firefighters from Emerald Isle, Indian Beach, and Western Carteret Fire & EMS had the fire under control within 25 minutes.

Utilities were active in the home, while the town says no one was injured.

