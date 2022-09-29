ECU focuses on South Florida, puts tough loss to Navy in the rear view mirror

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football back to work preparing for South Florida. The game moved to Florida Atlantic University due to Hurricane Ian.

ECU is moving on from the tough loss to Navy. The players spoke about that tall task this week.

“You got to just be in the moment obviously it was a disappointing loss, we know we should’ve won that game,” says ECU wide receiver Jaylen Johnson, “With practice being on Sunday, as it is after the game we don’t have time to sit around and pout we are on the USF I’m trying to get a win.”

“We took it hard but we got the next game, we got another game 1-0,” says ECU defensive lineman Jason Shuford, “We have that one and oh mentality so we just got to get ready every week and get ready for USF.”

“I am fortunate I have a great bunch of kids. They are not perfect but they wanna do right, they want to compete, they want to win. I promise you there ain’t nobody that wants to win worse than they do,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “There is no bunch that wants to win worse than our coaching staff does and so they are all very motivated and you know they’ll go out and have a great week of practice. We will look forward to playing at a high-level on Saturday.”

The game is now scheduled for 2:30 pm rather than 7 pm as originally scheduled. Some people who bought tickets got canceled notices but we are told that is because the game is no longer at that stadium so canceled there. Game is still on for Saturday as of now.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.