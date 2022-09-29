ECU basketball begins Michael Schwartz era with first practice

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball held its first official practice on Tuesday. The start of the Michael Schwartz era with a mostly new team. The new coach is excited about the possibilities.

“If the results are what the buy in has been, then it is going to be a great year,” says ECU head men’s basketball coach Michael Schwartz.

Michael Schwartz came from Tennessee as Rick Barnes associate head coach. So, naturally defense comes first here.

“Everybody is competing and competition is what we need to be about. Every day we need to get better and better. Every day we need to compete at a higher level. I don’t think that is ever going to stop whether it’s the first two practice, or in the middle of January in the middle of AAC play,” says Schwartz, “I think competition is always going to be at the core of what we are doing in terms of the guys. I don’t think anyone can ever get comfortable with where they are at.”

The Pirates have been working all summer. Just six players, none of their top 6 scorers returning from last year’s team.

“That they need to find a way to be locked in mentally, physically the maximum effort,” says Schwartz, “That’s where you got to grow as team.”

Creating a program from almost scratch.

“I don’t know if you can have this blue print other than spending a lot of time together, which we do as a team. We spend a lot of time as a staff with our players,” says Schwartz, “It’s more than just being on the court but it’s also on the court beyond practice. So, I think it has got to happen a little bit naturally...this is the fun part. The fun part is trying to build that culture, build that team unity.”

Basketball season starts November 8th against Mercer.

