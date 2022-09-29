ECU announces changes for Friday due to Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University announced it is making some changes to operations for Friday due to the storm.

ECU says employees will operate under Condition 1 of the UNC System Adverse Weather & Emergency Event policy, beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday until Saturday at noon. That condition means there will be reduced operations.

However, the university says there is still the expectation that there will be continuity of instruction. Faculty are asked to use their own discretion on which instructional delivery mode is best for their courses. Students are expected to get clear directions from their professors regarding instruction plans.

“Employees should check with their managers regarding schedules and alternate work locations. For information on condition levels visit this Human Resources page and for information on flexible work arrangements during adverse weather read more here,” ECU says.

The Pirates community is urged to continue to monitor weather forecasts and ECU alerts.

Updates on student services including transit, which ECU says will have reduced service because of the storm, can be found here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.