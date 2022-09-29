ECSU names Vice Chancellor for new Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

Tiffany Hinton
Tiffany Hinton(Elizabeth City State University)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University has named a new assistant vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion.

ECSU says Dr. Tiffany Hinton is the new assistant vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion as well as the new chief diversity officer.

In these roles, WITN is told that Hinton will coordinate and lead through ECSU’s principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

She will work with the Office of Title IX, Prevention Awareness and Cultural Education Center, and other such offices on campus for the recently created Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Hinton started in these roles on Sept. 12, but has been with the university since 2018.

“Elizabeth City State University has historically played a critical role in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in northeastern North Carolina, the state and the nation. As we continue to forge our future, I look forward to working collaboratively with faculty, staff and students to champion DEI work and further our commitment to ensuring our campus is diverse and inclusive for all,” says Hinton.

