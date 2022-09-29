Eastern Carolina utility crews prepare for Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Now that Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, many here in the East are getting ready for the heavy rain and winds.

State Climatologist Kathie Dello says, “In North Carolina, we will see some heavy rainfall and we’ll probably see some high winds, either wind gusts or sustained winds and we’ll see some storm surge on the coast. We need to be weather-aware so when we get a flash flooding warning on our phone, it is really dangerous to be out and about.”

Eastern Carolina utility crews have been preparing for possible impacts of Hurricane Ian. In Greenville, crews started Monday and are actively preparing throughout the week.

According to Greenville Utilities’ Steve Hawley, ensuring that supplies and equipment are easily accessible is a top priority.

“We’ve got lots of supplies on hand. Equipment has been positioned and placed to make it the easiest and most effective for our crews to make it out and safely restore power if that’s needed,” Hawley said.

Greenville Utilities is hopeful that power will not be affected, but encourages Greenville residents to be proactive.

“We really recommend that you figure out who to call in case of an outage and preprogram that number into your cell phone so it’s super easy to just grab if you get an outage,” Hawley said.

In preparing for the worst and hoping for the best, Greenville utilities say they are ready.

“They have to be ready every day and every night of the year because you never know what’s going to pop up around here,” Hawley said.

