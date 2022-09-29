DEPUTIES: Gun taken from student at Nash County elementary school

Middlesex Elementary School
Middlesex Elementary School(Nash County Public Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say a gun was taken from a student at an elementary school on Wednesday.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says late in the school day, a student reported to school staff that another student had a gun at Middlesex Elementary School.

Deputies say that administrators and staff immediately found the student, found a loaded handgun on them, and instantly took it from them.

The sheriff’s office says they were contacted by administrators and began investigating. No one was harmed.

“We are very thankful that no one was harmed and school staff utilized quick thinking and response to prevent any further incident,” the NCSO says.

WITN is told that deputies are working with Juvenile Services for appropriate charges on juvenile petition. Future charges may be forthcoming for others involved.

