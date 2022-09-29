Another rabid raccoon found in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Health Department says another raccoon in the county has tested positive for rabies.

The health department says the animal was found in the area of Kennedy Home Road. It is the seventh raccoon in 2022 that has been identified as rabid within the county.

“Rabies is a disease that can lead to severe health consequences in people and animals. It is concerning to have had so many cases within Lenoir County,” Pamela Brown, Lenoir County Health Department director said. “We want everyone to be safe, so please be aware of your surroundings when outside.”

People are advised to keep themselves, their families, and pets safe by following these guidelines:

Let the health department, the hospital, or your doctor know if you have been scratched or bitten by or have handled an animal that could be rabid

Do not approach or touch a wild animal or an animal that could be rabid.

Ensure pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations.

Keep pets away from stray or wild animals.

People with questions or concerns about rabies can call the health department at (252) 526-4200.

