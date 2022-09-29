8:00 A.M. Tropical Update: Ian moving off Florida coast; Winds holding at 65 mph

Winds gusts of 40-50 mph are likely (Jim Howard)

TROPICAL STORM WARNING A tropical storm warning will be in effect for Carteret county and coastal Onslow county from Thursday evening through Friday. Winds within the warned area are likely to gust from 40-50 mph at times. Isolated power outages will be possible with some of the stronger wind gusts. Coastal flooding will be possible as well as the strong winds drive waters levels 1-3 feet above normal from the southern Pamlico Sound, as well as the Neuse and Pamlico river basins.

Ian is expected to make another landfall near Charleston, SC late Friday (Jim Howard)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winds from Ian will start to impact these areas Thursday along with higher surf and elevated rip threats. Rain will start to pour over Eastern NC late Thursday and last through Friday.

As of the 8 a.m. update, Ian winds were holding at 65 mph as the storm moves off Florida’s east coast. The center of Ian will move back into the Atlantic Thursday morning before making a second U.S. landfall near Charleston, SC Friday evening. The longer Ian spends over the warm Atlantic waters, the better chance it has of maintaining or possibly increasing its strength.

Once Ian moves back onto shore, the system will rapidly devolve into a classic frontal system. Both the warm front and cold front will cross the region starting Friday and exit Sunday, bringing about 4 to 7 inches of rain for most of ENC. A few locations closer to the Crystal Coast and the Pamlico Sound could see 6 to 8 inches. Because of this elevated rainfall expectation, Friday and Saturday will be First Alert Weather Days. There will be chances for flash flooding and river flooding as the steady rain holds. Training thunderstorms are also possible, so locally higher rainfall will be likely.

The core of Ian's impacts will come Thursday night through Friday (Jim Howard)

This is a great time to download the WITN Weather App for your First Alert forecast and the latest details and preparation for the storm. Remember, it only takes one storm to make it a memorable season. This is also a good time to recheck your hurricane preparedness kits. Anything that might be missing should be restocked; also keep a copy of important documents and spares for any items that are useful for creating your kits.

Slight adjustments in the track are still likely between now and landfall in South Carolina. WITN News and the First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated.

