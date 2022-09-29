11 AM Tropical Update: Ian forecast to regain hurricane strength; Tropical Storm Warning and surge for ENC

Tropical Storm Warning (WITN)

TROPICAL STORM WARNING A tropical storm warning is extended up the coast to Duck including the Pamlico Sound. Winds within the warned area are likely to gust from 40-50 mph at times. Isolated power outages will be possible with some of the stronger wind gusts.

Storm Surge Warning A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for the Neuse River affecting Craven, Pamlico, and Northern Carteret Counties. Winds are expected to force water up the river from the Pamlico Sound producing significant flooding. Residents along the Neuse River should prepare for flood waters. This includes New Bern. Water levels of 2 to 4 feet above ground level are expected near the Neuse River from the New Bern area downstream to the Sound.

Storm Surge Watch A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for the NC Coast for all areas south of Duck. This means the possibility for a storm surge to produce life threatening floods exists. Be prepared to protect yourself from rising flood waters from the ocean. Water levels of 2 to 4 feet above ground level are possible.

Tornadoes While a tornado watch is not yet in effect, be aware isolated tornadoes will be possible Friday and Friday night over ENC.

Ian forecast track (WITN)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winds from Ian will start to impact these areas Thursday along with higher surf and elevated rip threats. Rain will start to pour over Eastern NC late Thursday and last through Friday.

As of the 11 a.m. update, Ian winds have increased to 70 mph as the storm moves off Florida’s east coast. The storm is expected to regain hurricane strength and make a second U.S. landfall near Charleston, SC Friday. The longer Ian spends over the warm Atlantic waters, the better chance it has of increasing its strength.

Once Ian moves back onshore, the system will rapidly devolve into a classic frontal system. Both the warm front and cold front will cross the region starting Friday and exit Sunday, bringing about 4 to 7 inches of rain for most of ENC. A few locations closer to the Crystal Coast and the Pamlico Sound could see 6 to 8 inches. Because of this elevated rainfall expectation, Friday and Saturday will be First Alert Weather Days. There will be chances for flash flooding and river flooding as the steady rain holds. Training thunderstorms are also possible, so locally higher rainfall will be likely.

The core of Ian's impacts will come Thursday night through Friday (Jim Howard)

This is a great time to download the WITN Weather App for your First Alert forecast and the latest details and preparation for the storm. Remember, it only takes one storm to make it a memorable season. This is also a good time to recheck your hurricane preparedness kits. Anything that might be missing should be restocked; also keep a copy of important documents and spares for any items that are useful for creating your kits.

Slight adjustments in the track are still likely between now and landfall in South Carolina. WITN News and the First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated.

