Wednesday marks 67th anniversary of WITN’s first broadcast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today marks the 67th anniversary of WITN’s first broadcast.

On this day in 1955, WITN aired game one of the 1955 World Series which was the first ever broadcast for the station.

The station signed on from the original building on U.S. 17 in Chocowinity. It was the area’s second television outlet to launch.

WITN aired an analog signal on VHF channel 7 from the region’s highest tower at that time. On January 7, 2009, a high-definition feed of WITN was launched on DirecTV and can now also be obtained on Dish Network. WITN has been digital-only since February 19, 2009.

In June 2013, the station moved from its longtime home outside Washington to new high-definition-ready studios in Greenville.

