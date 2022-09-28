Teacher of the Week: Christa Peppers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the week for September 28 is Mrs. Christa Peppers.

Peppers graduated from East Carolina University in 2011. She completed her internship at Chicod School where she was hired after graduation.

She has been teaching at the school since 2012 mostly in second grade, but this year she has been moved up to third grade. She said she has taught third grade once before.

Peppers explained she has always loved teaching especially elementary students, “In high school, I was part of the ‘peer helper’ class, and it was always the best part of my week when I was able to go and work with the teachers and students at our local elementary schools. It was my first exposure to working with elementary-aged children, and I knew after that experience that I wanted to become a teacher. It is always such a rewarding feeling to be a part of that “lightbulb moment” when a child has learned something new!”

The anonymous parent who nominated Peppers wrote in part:

“Mrs. Christa Peppers 2nd grade teacher at Chicod....She has a toddler, a baby on the way and she still gives her class everything!!!! Amazing teacher! She communicates with the parents any time...My daughter loves her teacher! We all do! My son also had her 4 years ago and she was amazing then as well.”

Congratulations Mrs. Peppers!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

