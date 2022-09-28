Suspect named, reward offered in Monday’s Duplin County murder

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have named a suspect in Monday’s deadly shooting in Duplin County.

There is a $1,000 reward being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Antonio Hodges.

The 44-year-old Goldsboro man is wanted for the murder of Vincent Woodley, Jr.

Woodley was shot multiple times and deputies say the 33-year-old man died at the scene despite attempts to resuscitate him.

The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. near the intersection of Bennett’s Bridge Road and Reyes Verdin Lane outside of Mount Olive.

Anyone with information on the location of Hodges should call the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150.

