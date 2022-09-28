STATE AUDIT: Unemployment system overpaid people $166 million in benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A state audit found the North Carolina Division of Employment Security overpaid people some $166 million during a five year period.

Auditor Beth Wood released the audit this morning.

The audit said from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2021 the overpayments exceeded the federal overpayment rate of 10%. Wood said the state’s overpayment rate averaged 18% during that period. It says Employment Security failed to implement U.S. Labor Department recommendation to reduce overpayments.

In response, Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said they agree with the audit findings and that she is “pleased to report that many of the strategies recommended in the audit have already been implemented or are in the process of being implemented.”

