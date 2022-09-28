Rocky Mount police plan National Night Out for Oct. 4

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are inviting people to attend their National Night Out event this year.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4th from 6 to 8 p.m. on the lawn of the Helen P. Gay Rocky Mount Historic Train Station.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says the event will feature free food, a DJ, games, inflatable play areas for children, Webby’s shaved ice, and more.

National Night Out is designed to strengthen the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement in the community.

“We are excited to host a fun-filled night of unity to fellowship with our community,” Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell said.

