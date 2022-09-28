Rocky Mount police plan National Night Out for Oct. 4

National Night Out
National Night Out(ky3)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are inviting people to attend their National Night Out event this year.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4th from 6 to 8 p.m. on the lawn of the Helen P. Gay Rocky Mount Historic Train Station.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says the event will feature free food, a DJ, games, inflatable play areas for children, Webby’s shaved ice, and more.

National Night Out is designed to strengthen the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement in the community.

“We are excited to host a fun-filled night of unity to fellowship with our community,” Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell said.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store is on North Greene Street.
Store clerk killed after Greenville robbery
Past year of the North Carolina Seafood Festival
North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue
Duplin County deputies said the shooting happened along this stretch of highway.
Deputies release more details in Monday’s Duplin County murder
ECU USF FOOTBALL
ECU - USF football game moved due to Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Craven County Big Sweep
Craven County Big Sweep event to be rescheduled
Emerald Isle bridge
Emerald Isle trash, yard debris collections on hold due to Ian
Walter B. Jones Park in Havelock
Havelock National Night Out planned for Oct. 4th
Jesse Lawrence / SUV crashes into Wilson Hardee's
Driver charged in Wilson Hardee’s crash that killed two brothers