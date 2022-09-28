Plane crash reported in area of County Home Road; 2 minor injuries

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a plane crash in Pitt County in the area of County Home Road.

Few details are known at this time, but the crash is reported to have happened around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

WITN is told that there are two minor injuries from the crash, but no one has been transported.

WITN has crews headed to the scene. Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for updates.

