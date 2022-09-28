Pirates for Hire: ECU hosting multiple career fairs Wednesday

Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University will host two job fairs today: one for students and alumni of all academic majors, and another specifically for science and technology careers.

The job and internship fair will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Greenville Convention Center. The science, engineering and technology fair will then run from 1 to 4.

Students and alumni have the opportunity to have professional headshots taken at the events. Business Professional attire is encouraged.

Bus transportation will be provided from ECU’s main campus to the student center throughout the day.

ECU will host several of the organizations Thursday for on-campus interviews of candidates from the two fairs.

You can register for either fair here.

