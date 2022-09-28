Pet of the Week: Saul

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for September 28 is Saul.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says Saul’s perfect day includes going on a long walk and stopping to smell all the smells. After he gets his exercise, he likes to come home and take a long nap, cuddling right beside his faithful owner.

His foster parents say he is super sweet and when he gets excited he loves to bounce around. They also say he is super funny and loves to play around too.

If you would like to welcome Saul into your home visit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s website.

