Pamlico County native turns favorite pastime into full time job

PAMLICO COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - Julius Ipock has been able to watch his kids grow up while bonding with them over their biggest catch of the day and learning all there is to know about fishing.

He since has shifted gears from fishing in his free time to educating and providing kids with all they need to know about his favorite pastime and quickly got to work on his first event, planning a kids Christmas fishing drive.

“I started a kids fishing tournament over the summer before school started back, it was called Neuse River Kids Sunfish Tournament where people come in and paid like $5 entry fees for kids, and they come and fish and people would bring in their donated fishing gear, stuff for me to fix and work on and then pass out for Christmas,” Ipock, the founder of Get Hooked Take a Kid Fishing, said.

Ipock was able to hand out 50 rod and reel combos to kids over the holidays in Craven County and over the last four years has been able to donate over 250 rod and reel combos to kids across seven different counties.

Donation booths for fishing equipment can be found at a number of bait and tackle shops across multiple counties across our state, including Pamlico and Carteret counties.

Ipock and his kids have worked to help educate kids and provide them with free gear, fishing lessons and trips to share his passion for fishing with as many kids as possible.

For more information, visit their Facebook.

