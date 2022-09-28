Pamlico County native turns favorite pastime into full time job

Ipock family
Ipock family(JT Ipock)
By Ellie Davis
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMLICO COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - Julius Ipock has been able to watch his kids grow up while bonding with them over their biggest catch of the day and learning all there is to know about fishing.

He since has shifted gears from fishing in his free time to educating and providing kids with all they need to know about his favorite pastime and quickly got to work on his first event, planning a kids Christmas fishing drive.

“I started a kids fishing tournament over the summer before school started back, it was called Neuse River Kids Sunfish Tournament where people come in and paid like $5 entry fees for kids, and they come and fish and people would bring in their donated fishing gear, stuff for me to fix and work on and then pass out for Christmas,” Ipock, the founder of Get Hooked Take a Kid Fishing, said.

Ipock was able to hand out 50 rod and reel combos to kids over the holidays in Craven County and over the last four years has been able to donate over 250 rod and reel combos to kids across seven different counties.

Donation booths for fishing equipment can be found at a number of bait and tackle shops across multiple counties across our state, including Pamlico and Carteret counties.

Ipock and his kids have worked to help educate kids and provide them with free gear, fishing lessons and trips to share his passion for fishing with as many kids as possible.

For more information, visit their Facebook.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Matthews, Tina Nelson
Two Havelock women arrested for breaking & entering
Two teens were injured following a fight at the Pitt County fair Saturday night.
Two teens injured in stabbing at Pitt County fair
The store is on North Greene Street.
Store clerk killed after Greenville robbery
Hurricane Ian - 5 day track - 5 pm
6 P.M. Tropical Update: Ian remains an intense category 3 hurricane with winds near 120 mph.

Latest News

The store is on North Greene Street.
Store clerk killed after Greenville robbery
Camp Lejeune reflects on impacts of Hurricane Florence four years later
Four years after Hurricane Florence, Camp Lejeune reflects, looks ahead
Rivers East Advanced Manufacturing Academy 2022
Rivers East Manufacturing Academy hosted at PCC
FILE PHOTO: Football
High school football games moved up ahead of Hurricane Ian