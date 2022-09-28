One dead, two injured in shooting near UNC-Chapel Hill campus

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) -Chapel Hill Police say one person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting near the UNC-Chapel Hill campus.

Police responded to the shooting in the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension near Umstead Drive just after 6:00 p.m. That’s less than a mile from campus.

Police said one person died at the scene, two others were victims of gunshots and taken to the hospital while a fourth person had undisclosed injuries.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

The condition of those injured is currently unknown.

Police have not announced any arrests but said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

