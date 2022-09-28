Ocracoke Express passenger ferry to end seasonal service Wednesday

The Ocracoke Express ferry
The Ocracoke Express ferry(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - The Ocracoke Express passenger ferry will be ending its 2022 seasonal service Wednesday due to the bad weather forecast from Hurricane Ian expected to impact the Outer Banks.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the passenger ferry service had been scheduled to end Friday.

Strong winds and heavy rain are forecast for much of Eastern Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency Wednesday afternoon.

WITN is told that other North Carolina ferry routes will likely be impacted as well.

Travelers are urged to check on their route’s status via the Twitter feeds found here.

