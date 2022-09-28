Man pleads guilty to 2017 Jacksonville nightclub shooting death

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday and other charges in relation to a shooting death at a nightclub in Jacksonville back in 2017.

Jyree Noel plead guilty to second-degree murder, attempted trafficking of cocaine, and malicious conduct by a poisoner.

Back on December 22, 2017, Jacksonville police were called to Cave nightclub where they found people performing CPR on Tyrone Bailey, 39, who had been shot in the head.

The investigation learned that Noel and Bailey had words in the parking lot before Noel went to his car to grab something then walked up to Bailey and shot him.

After the shooting, Noel ran from the scene and was seen by police heading across U.S. 17. He was later seen on Walmart security video where he approached a woman for help to escape, but the woman refused. Once Noel was outside of the store he was approached by officers and taken into custody.

Officers back at the nightclub found one shell casing in the parking lot and a gun laying under Bailey. Officers then searched Noel’s car and found cocaine. Officials say the gun used to shoot Bailey was not recovered.

Once at the station, officers tried to execute a search warrant on Noel for his DNA, but he bit the swabs, chewed them up, and spit them out at the officers getting blood and saliva on them. He also jumped into the shower to avoid any gunshot residue clothing tests.

Noel was sentenced to a minimum of 24 years in prison

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.