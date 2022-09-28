Kinston police searching for missing woman last seen at hospital

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they are looking for a missing woman who was last seen at a hospital.

The Kinston Police Department says 39-year-old Jessica Murray was last seen on Tuesday at UNC Lenoir Health Care.

She is described as a woman with hazel eyes, blonde hair, weighing 130 pounds and standing five feet, three inches tall. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, khaki pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with any information on Murray’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (252) 939-3160 or the department’s anonymous tip line at (252) 939-4020.

