Hurricane Ian comes close to being Category 5 hurricane

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a few knots away from making history.

While Hurricane Ian was close to a Category 5 storm, others have reached that status over the years. They have not directly hit Eastern Carolina, but the East has been affected.

Hurricane Michael in 2018 brought isolated rain and wind, Andrew in 1992 brought in a couple of showers, Camille in 1969 left Eastern Carolina essentially unscathed, and the Labor Day storm of 1935 brought gusty winds and rain.

Recently, trends are showing a concerning change in hurricane behavior.

”What we are seeing is storms producing a lot more rain,” ECU Dean of Integrated Coastal Programs Reide Corbett said. “Some of that is because there is a lot more moisture in the atmosphere and some of that is because recently those storms have slowed down. When they slow down, they dump more rain out of them.”

Hurricane Ian’s indirect effects on Eastern Carolina have the potential to bring 3-foot storm surges, 4 to 6 inches of rainfall over 48 hours of the weekend, and gusts of wind.

