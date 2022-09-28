Havelock police negotiating with woman inside house on Sanders Lane

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Havelock say officers were sent to a home around 3 p.m. Wednesday due to a “family disturbance.”

The Havelock Police Department says that for the past few hours, officers and family members have been negotiating with a woman who lives in a house on Sanders Lane.

However, police say that out of respect for the family and privacy issues, no other details will be released at this time.

“There is no threat to the public but a police presence will be at the corner of Sanders Lane and McCotter Boulevard until the situation is resolved,” the department says.

