Havelock National Night Out planned for Oct. 4th

Walter B. Jones Park in Havelock
Walter B. Jones Park in Havelock(City of Havelock)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock police say its National Night Out, traditionally held in August, will take place in October this year.

The Havelock Police Department says the event held by the city and Cherry Point will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 4th between 4 and 7 p.m. at Walter B. Jones Park, behind the police department.

Police say October is officially recognized as the backup month for National Night Out.

The department says that this year, they are on track to have their biggest event thus far. About 50 organizations/agencies will be participating, making it the largest National Night Out in Havelock history. The event will showcase community resources and organizations that focus on drug awareness, family resources, food banks, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, and more.

WITN is told that the Boys & Girls Club, Smart Boy, Boys/Girls Scouts, and Martial Arts will be there to give information on how their programs can help parents develop discipline and creativity in their children.

The event is free to the public and will include free pizza, hotdogs, kettle corn, drinks, and Kona ice.

