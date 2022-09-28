Governor declares State of Emergency ahead of Ian

State of emergency
State of emergency(mgn)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency Wednesday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Ian’s likely arrival.

“A State of Emergency is needed now so that farmers and those preparing for the storm can more quickly get ready for the heavy rain that is likely to fall in much of our state,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolinians should stay aware, keep a close eye on the forecast and prepare their emergency supplies.”

The hurricane, which made landfall Cayo Costa, Florida, is expected to cross the Florida peninsula and eventually come up through South Carolina and the current track has the remnants moving through western North Carolina.

Eastern Carolina could see between 5 to 8 inches of rain from the storm.

With the State of Emergency, the state’s emergency operations plan is activated, and transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies are waived. It also helps first responders and the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging.

The State Emergency Response Team will activate on Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, Cooper said. It plans to move to 24-hour operations on Friday morning.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian position update
4:00 P.M. Tropical Update: Ian is still a powerful category 4 hurricane. Winds are near 145 mph; Ian is making landfall in Southwest Florida
The store is on North Greene Street.
Store clerk killed after Greenville robbery
Past year of the North Carolina Seafood Festival
North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue
Duplin County deputies said the shooting happened along this stretch of highway.
Deputies release more details in Monday’s Duplin County murder
ECU USF FOOTBALL
ECU - USF football game moved due to Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Hurricane Ian position update
4:00 P.M. Tropical Update: Ian is still a powerful category 4 hurricane. Winds are near 145 mph; Ian is making landfall in Southwest Florida
Carteret County Emergency Services
Carteret County tracks Hurricane Ian, urges residents to have an emergency plan
Jessica Murray
Kinston police searching for missing woman last seen at hospital
Craven County Big Sweep
Craven County Big Sweep event to be rescheduled