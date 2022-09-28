Governor declares State of Emergency ahead of Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency Wednesday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Ian’s likely arrival.

“A State of Emergency is needed now so that farmers and those preparing for the storm can more quickly get ready for the heavy rain that is likely to fall in much of our state,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolinians should stay aware, keep a close eye on the forecast and prepare their emergency supplies.”

The hurricane, which made landfall Cayo Costa, Florida, is expected to cross the Florida peninsula and eventually come up through South Carolina and the current track has the remnants moving through western North Carolina.

Eastern Carolina could see between 5 to 8 inches of rain from the storm.

With the State of Emergency, the state’s emergency operations plan is activated, and transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies are waived. It also helps first responders and the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging.

The State Emergency Response Team will activate on Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, Cooper said. It plans to move to 24-hour operations on Friday morning.

