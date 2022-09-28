Goldsboro theft case leads to both suspect and victim in hospital

Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say both the suspect and victim in a theft case wound up in the hospital Wednesday.

The Goldsboro Police Department says Rakeem Pipkin and Kayla Price, both 26 years old and from Goldsboro, were brought to Wayne UNC Health Care on Wednesday after a reported burglary in the 900 block of Hugh Street.

WITN is told that Pipkin is the suspect in the burglary and Price is the victim.

Police say they got the call at about 6:09 a.m. Wednesday. Once officers got there, they learned a fight had taken place between Pipkin and Price. Both were injured and brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255.

