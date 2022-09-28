Four injured in Tuesday night shooting in Goldsboro

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina police officers are looking for those involved in a Tuesday night shooting that sent four people to the hospital.

Goldsboro police were called 1200 block of Olivia Lane around 11 p.m. after receiving a tip from a ShotSpotter alert.

When they arrived they found three shooting victims that were taken to UNC Health Wayne for treatment. A fourth victim drove themselves to UNC Health Wayne. Investigators say none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

WITN is told the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catastrophic hurricane Ian will make a landfall Friday afternoon
7:00 A.M. Tropical Update: Ian’s winds jump to 155 mph; Nearly Category 5 strength
The store is on North Greene Street.
Store clerk killed after Greenville robbery
Past year of the North Carolina Seafood Festival
North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue
Duplin County deputies said the shooting happened along this stretch of highway.
Deputies release more details in Monday’s Duplin County murder
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

Craven County deputies continue search for killer, six years later
Man pleads guilty to 2017 Jacksonville nightclub shooting death
Pet of the Week: Saul
Pet of the Week: Saul
Teacher of the Week: Christa Peppers
Teacher of the Week: Christa Peppers