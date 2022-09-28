Four injured in Tuesday night shooting in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina police officers are looking for those involved in a Tuesday night shooting that sent four people to the hospital.

Goldsboro police were called 1200 block of Olivia Lane around 11 p.m. after receiving a tip from a ShotSpotter alert.

When they arrived they found three shooting victims that were taken to UNC Health Wayne for treatment. A fourth victim drove themselves to UNC Health Wayne. Investigators say none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

WITN is told the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.

