Emerald Isle yard debris collection on hold due to Ian

Emerald Isle bridge
Emerald Isle bridge(Town of Emerald Isle)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - One beach town is telling its residents to hold off on putting out yard debris until next week.

Emerald Isle says because of Hurricane Ian, curbside pickup for yard waste will resume on Monday.

The area could receive strong winds and heavy rain and if the debris is placed on the curb it might blow into roads, or into your neighbor’s home.

