Driver charged in Wilson Hardee’s crash that killed two brothers

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Hardee’s in Wilson, killing two brothers, has been charged.

Wilson police charged Jessie Lawrence with reckless driving and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

The August 14th crash killed Christopher Ruffin, 58, and Clay Ruffin, 62, both of Wilson. The brothers were sitting in the Forest Hills Road restaurant around 9:45 a.m. when Lawrence’s vehicle struck the building.

Police said the man’s SUV left a car wash “when it accelerated out of control.” The SUV struck a curb and drove over grass into a service road, crossing over Forest Hills Road and crashing into the Hardee’s.

The 78-year-old Lawrence turned himself into police on Tuesday and was given a $20,000 bond.

