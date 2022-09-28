Craven County deputies continue search for killer, six years later

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Craven County deputies are still searching for the person who murdered a woman in Craven County six years ago.

On March 21, 2016, around 8:15 a.m. a man walking his dog found Amelia Betts body at Pine Cliff Recreation Area near the restrooms.

The 34-year-old, Marine Veteran, and mother was shot multiple times and was found lying face-down on the ground. Her car was in a gravel parking lot nearby.

Officials said Betts was last seen leaving the Kangaroo on East Main Street in Havelock after her work shift around 8:00 p.m. the night before. They said she was supposed to pick up her 10-year-old daughter from her ex-husband’s house, but she never arrived.

Throughout the investigation, deputies say more than 50 people have been interviewed. Bett’s home, car, and the area where her body was found have been searched.

According to deputies, the State Bureau of Investigations & Naval Criminal Investigative Service are helping the Craven County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation

The investigation is open and anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catastrophic hurricane Ian will make a landfall Friday afternoon
7:00 A.M. Tropical Update: Ian’s winds jump to 155 mph; Nearly Category 5 strength
The store is on North Greene Street.
Store clerk killed after Greenville robbery
Past year of the North Carolina Seafood Festival
North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue
Duplin County deputies said the shooting happened along this stretch of highway.
Deputies release more details in Monday’s Duplin County murder
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

Four injured in Tuesday night shooting in Goldsboro
Man pleads guilty to 2017 Jacksonville nightclub shooting death
Pet of the Week: Saul
Pet of the Week: Saul
Teacher of the Week: Christa Peppers
Teacher of the Week: Christa Peppers