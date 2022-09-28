Craven County deputies continue search for killer, six years later

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Craven County deputies are still searching for the person who murdered a woman in Craven County six years ago.

On March 21, 2016, around 8:15 a.m. a man walking his dog found Amelia Betts body at Pine Cliff Recreation Area near the restrooms.

The 34-year-old, Marine Veteran, and mother was shot multiple times and was found lying face-down on the ground. Her car was in a gravel parking lot nearby.

Officials said Betts was last seen leaving the Kangaroo on East Main Street in Havelock after her work shift around 8:00 p.m. the night before. They said she was supposed to pick up her 10-year-old daughter from her ex-husband’s house, but she never arrived.

Throughout the investigation, deputies say more than 50 people have been interviewed. Bett’s home, car, and the area where her body was found have been searched.

According to deputies, the State Bureau of Investigations & Naval Criminal Investigative Service are helping the Craven County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation

The investigation is open and anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

