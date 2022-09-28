Craven County Big Sweep event to be rescheduled

Craven County Big Sweep
Craven County Big Sweep(Craven County Government)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Clean Sweep’s Big Sweep event originally scheduled for Saturday at several locations is set to be rescheduled due to stormy weather.

The county says that the Clean Sweep Committee plans to reschedule the event, and its date and details will be announced once the decision is made.

The mission of the event is to encourage county citizens to learn about waste disposal practices.

Hurricane Ian has caused postponements and cancellations of many events across Eastern Carolina from Friday to Sunday.

More information can be found by calling Clean Sweep Coordinator Pam Hawkins at (252) 633-0397.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store is on North Greene Street.
Store clerk killed after Greenville robbery
Past year of the North Carolina Seafood Festival
North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue
Duplin County deputies said the shooting happened along this stretch of highway.
Deputies release more details in Monday’s Duplin County murder
ECU USF FOOTBALL
ECU - USF football game moved due to Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Emerald Isle bridge
Emerald Isle trash, yard debris collections on hold due to Ian
National Night Out
Rocky Mount police plan National Night Out for Oct. 4
Walter B. Jones Park in Havelock
Havelock National Night Out planned for Oct. 4th
Jesse Lawrence / SUV crashes into Wilson Hardee's
Driver charged in Wilson Hardee’s crash that killed two brothers