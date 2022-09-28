Craven County Big Sweep event to be rescheduled

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Clean Sweep’s Big Sweep event originally scheduled for Saturday at several locations is set to be rescheduled due to stormy weather.

The county says that the Clean Sweep Committee plans to reschedule the event, and its date and details will be announced once the decision is made.

The mission of the event is to encourage county citizens to learn about waste disposal practices.

Hurricane Ian has caused postponements and cancellations of many events across Eastern Carolina from Friday to Sunday.

More information can be found by calling Clean Sweep Coordinator Pam Hawkins at (252) 633-0397.

