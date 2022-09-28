Carteret County tracks Hurricane Ian, urges residents to have an emergency plan

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County Emergency Services is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in southwestern Florida Wednesday afternoon.

“Impacts to Carteret County are expected late week with heavy rains across the county as the primary hazard; with 6-8″ possible on the coast. Rain chances will increase across Carteret County Thursday night, with most widespread rainfall expected on Friday and Saturday,” Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea says.

The department added that several periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected to move across the area on Friday and Saturday, which could cause minor to moderate coastal flooding.

“Flash flooding is possible in the areas of heaviest rainfall. Gusty winds will also be possible late this week and weekend as Ian moves west of the county,” Rea says. “Isolated downed trees and power outages will be possible due to gusty winds and saturated soils. Rainfall totals and the timing of the heaviest rain could be adjusted based on the eventual track of Ian.”

Carteret County Emergency Services provided plans for what county residents should do to stay safe before and during the incoming storm:

Have multiple ways to receive emergency info, including watches and warnings. Make sure emergency alerts are enabled on your cell phone and download a weather app. Sign up for Code Red, the county’s mass notification system. It will send an alert to land lines and mobile devices in case of an emergency. Register at http://carteretcountync.gov/525/Emergency-Notification

Have an emergency plan and practice it. Know where you would go if you need to evacuate. Make a plan to stay with family, friends or at a hotel. Be sure to plan for elderly relatives and pets.

Gather some emergency supplies and refresh your emergency kit. Visit ReadyNC.gov for information on how to build an emergency kit.

Visit KnowYourZone.nc.gov to see if you are in a predetermined evacuation zone. Learn your zone and listen for it if evacuations are ordered by local governments. If you are in an area that floods regularly, you will want to watch the updates closely.

Updates will be posted for the county here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.