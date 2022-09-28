Police: 1 dead, person of interest arrested following shooting at hospital near Little Rock, Arkansas

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.(Gray News, file)
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police said one person is dead and a person of interest has been arrested following a shooting at a hospital near Little Rock, Arkansas.

SHERWOOD, Ark. (AP) — A Little Rock-area hospital is on lockdown amid reports of an active shooter.

A hospital spokesman said Wednesday that CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood, Arkansas, was on lockdown as authorities respond to a “suspected incident.”

The hospital spokesman did not have any more details. It wasn’t immediately known whether anyone was injured.

Police said there was an “active shooter” at the facility but did not elaborate.

Sherwood is a city of about 33,000 people located northeast of Little Rock.

Hospital workers could be seen meeting colleagues and loved ones in the parking lot of an Academy Sports store near the medical center. Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.

